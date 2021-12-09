Breaking down Fayetteville's 2022 budget

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Fayetteville City Council approved next year’s $190 million budget earlier this week.

Why it matters: We get it — budgets sound a little boring. But money talks, so they're key roadmaps to determine what our area is prioritizing in the coming year.

Some of Fayetteville's stated goals for next year include:

Developing a new park system master plan that will provide guidance for the next 10 years of development.

Completing fire stations 8 and 9 and the new police headquarters building.

Collaborating with the Fayetteville Arts Council, Experience Fayetteville, and public and private facilities to foster arts programming — and develop a plan that guides overall policy development.

Bolstering climate resilience, which includes working to improve the energy efficiency of buildings and adding clean energy generation at city facilities.

By the numbers: The total budget is an increase of about $19 million more than this year’s plan. And it includes $56 million in the general fund, an increase of about $6.5 million.

Noteworthy new expenses for 2022 include:

24 new staff positions.

Nearly $2.8 million for transportation, including improvements for pavement, sidewalks and traffic signals.

$1.5 million for trail development.

More than $1.1 million for police, including $444,000 in technology improvements and $201,000 for body cameras

$982,000 for the library system, encompassing everything from new materials to HVAC replacements.

