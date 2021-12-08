NWA's The Buttered Biscuit serves blissful breakfast
I'm always on the lookout for quality breakfast fare, and I had heard about NWA's The Buttered Biscuit, but the Bentonville and Springdale locations are out of my way most days.
The set up: Now a Fayetteville spot is open on College Avenue, so I had to give it a try.
- The menu is much what you'd expect from a breakfast-to-lunch place — eggs, toast, pancakes.
- I was in a hurry so only opted for the breakfast burrito ($12), made with eggs, hash browns, bacon, cheddar cheese and a side of potatoes.
- The plate is drizzled with "come back" sauce, a sort of spicy orange aioli.
The verdict: It was apparent from the first sip of coffee ($3.50) that The Buttered Biscuit sets a new breakfast bar.
- The brew was the Monarch blend from Onyx Coffee Labs. I'd go so far as to call it a damn fine cup of coffee.
- The burrito gets a panini treatment, so the tortilla is lightly toasted. The eggs were fluffy and the bacon crisp.
- Idaho farmers will be proud to know that potatoes are abundant with this dish.
It is a top-shelf burrito, and I can't wait to get back and try the “kickin’” chicken waffles or the Cajun shrimp Benedict.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.