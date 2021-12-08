Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

I'm always on the lookout for quality breakfast fare, and I had heard about NWA's The Buttered Biscuit, but the Bentonville and Springdale locations are out of my way most days.

The set up: Now a Fayetteville spot is open on College Avenue, so I had to give it a try.

The menu is much what you'd expect from a breakfast-to-lunch place — eggs, toast, pancakes.

I was in a hurry so only opted for the breakfast burrito ($12), made with eggs, hash browns, bacon, cheddar cheese and a side of potatoes.

The plate is drizzled with "come back" sauce, a sort of spicy orange aioli.

The verdict: It was apparent from the first sip of coffee ($3.50) that The Buttered Biscuit sets a new breakfast bar.

The brew was the Monarch blend from Onyx Coffee Labs. I'd go so far as to call it a damn fine cup of coffee.

The burrito gets a panini treatment, so the tortilla is lightly toasted. The eggs were fluffy and the bacon crisp.

Idaho farmers will be proud to know that potatoes are abundant with this dish.

It is a top-shelf burrito, and I can't wait to get back and try the “kickin’” chicken waffles or the Cajun shrimp Benedict.