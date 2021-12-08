1 hour ago - Things to Do
NW Arkansas pitch competition for foodies
Worth Sparkman
Illustration of a clock with chef's knives for hands.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

NWA foodies who want to see what's hot are encouraged to turn out in Springdale next Tuesday.

What's happening: Business consulting company, Cureate, will host a pitch competition with 10 businesses graduating from its fall cohort. All businesses are focused on the food and beverage industries.

Why it matters: The pandemic put pressure on the restaurant industry and slowed some entrepreneurs from culinary pursuits. Programs like this are designed to help entrepreneurs diversify their income.

Details: The public is invited to attend Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 8pm at Fairlane Station in Springdale. The event is free, but registration is required.

The presenters: baked by kori, Bartleby’s Food, Simple + Sweet creamery, Diamond Brew Kombucha, Amanda Bakes, Your Resident Gourmet Cooks, Jojo's Caribbean Cuisine, nuJava Coffee Company / Just Bee Coffee Bar, Asami Naturals, Fat Top Farm, Inc.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more