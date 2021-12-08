Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

NWA foodies who want to see what's hot are encouraged to turn out in Springdale next Tuesday.

What's happening: Business consulting company, Cureate, will host a pitch competition with 10 businesses graduating from its fall cohort. All businesses are focused on the food and beverage industries.

Why it matters: The pandemic put pressure on the restaurant industry and slowed some entrepreneurs from culinary pursuits. Programs like this are designed to help entrepreneurs diversify their income.

Details: The public is invited to attend Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 8pm at Fairlane Station in Springdale. The event is free, but registration is required.

The graduates will have 5 minutes each for their presentations. The winner receives $5,000.

Judges are Philip Adams of FORGE; Jeannette Balleza Collins with the Northwest Arkansas Council; Randy Wilburn of I Am Northwest Arkansas; and Ashley Sutterfield of Metzger & Roth.

The presenters: baked by kori, Bartleby’s Food, Simple + Sweet creamery, Diamond Brew Kombucha, Amanda Bakes, Your Resident Gourmet Cooks, Jojo's Caribbean Cuisine, nuJava Coffee Company / Just Bee Coffee Bar, Asami Naturals, Fat Top Farm, Inc.