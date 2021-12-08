NWA foodies who want to see what's hot are encouraged to turn out in Springdale next Tuesday.
What's happening: Business consulting company, Cureate, will host a pitch competition with 10 businesses graduating from its fall cohort. All businesses are focused on the food and beverage industries.
Why it matters: The pandemic put pressure on the restaurant industry and slowed some entrepreneurs from culinary pursuits. Programs like this are designed to help entrepreneurs diversify their income.
Details: The public is invited to attend Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 8pm at Fairlane Station in Springdale. The event is free, but registration is required.
- The graduates will have 5 minutes each for their presentations. The winner receives $5,000.
- Judges are Philip Adams of FORGE; Jeannette Balleza Collins with the Northwest Arkansas Council; Randy Wilburn of I Am Northwest Arkansas; and Ashley Sutterfield of Metzger & Roth.
- Members of the audience will also be asked to vote for the winner.
The presenters: baked by kori, Bartleby’s Food, Simple + Sweet creamery, Diamond Brew Kombucha, Amanda Bakes, Your Resident Gourmet Cooks, Jojo's Caribbean Cuisine, nuJava Coffee Company / Just Bee Coffee Bar, Asami Naturals, Fat Top Farm, Inc.
