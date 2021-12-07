Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Reason Foundation; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Arkansas' highways are 17th in the nation in terms of cost-effectiveness and condition, according to a recent report.

The ranking is based on data from 2019.

Why it matters: The Reason Foundation's annual report measures 13 categories of state-controlled highways, including urban and rural pavement conditions, deficient bridges, traffic fatalities, spending per mile and administrative costs per mile.

By the numbers: Arkansas' ranking fell from No. 9 in 2018.

The state performed worse in 2019 in terms of both urban and rural fatality rates.

There were 505 reported fatalities in 2019, down from 520 the previous year, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

However, the state's five-year average of fatalities climbed to 532 in 2019.

The intrigue: Arkansas performed best in terms of traffic congestion. Individual drivers wasted just more than 5 hours in traffic during 2019, making it the fifth-best state in the nation for the category.

For comparison, drivers in New Jersey spent 86 hours in congested traffic that year, the report states.