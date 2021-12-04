NW Arkansas' shop local guide with 20 gift ideas
Short on ideas? Here are some thoughtful choices for just about anyone that support local businesses.
5 ways to buy NWA
1. Get them a gift card to a local restaurant.
- This works really well as a gift to a couple because you just marked two people off your list, bought them a date night and supported a local restaurant. So many birds. One stone.
2. Go boozy. We have plenty of that here.
- Give the gift of a growler of craft beer from one of the couple dozen craft breweries or go extra classy with a bottle of NWA-made wine from Sassafras or Tontitown Winery or liquor from Fox Trail Distillery.
3. Give Amazon a rest and buy from a local bookstore.
4. Shop local artists.
- Check out this holiday art sale this weekend.
5. Facilitate some NWA experiences.
- Think tickets to local concerts, plays or sporting events, certificates to spas, or an escape room.
10 local gifts for $50(ish)
- Mix-and-match bath salt and bubble bath for $43 at Urban Bath & Body Co. You can even buy them the base for any product and they can come into the store on Walnut Street in Rogers and pick their own scents and colors.
- A collection box with eight 4-ounce tasters of various coffees in a fold out gift box for $55 from Onyx Coffee Lab. And it comes with some brewing advice from the pros.
- This Rogers-made 10-inch wooden table top lazy susan for $54 at Honeycomb Kitchen Shop.
- Bread dip set with spices, balsamic, olive oil and a dish for $60 from Harvest Fresh.
- These men’s gloves and these women’s gloves for the outdoorsy for $50 at Gearhead Outfitters.
- This $60 cyclists’ tool set from Dandy Roll in Rogers for keeping up that NWA lifestyle.
- This Arkansas-made "Arkansas Weekends" sweatshirt for $48 from Fayetteville City Supply.
- The new Adele album on vinyl for $40 from Block Street Records. Or browse new and old releases at the Fayetteville and Bentonville stores.
- This classic shaving set for the old-school fellow in your life from Milk & Sugar Bath Co. in Springdale. Get it for $44.
- Sting your significant other's heart with a nuc of honey bees from Hogeye Honey in Westfork. $40 deposit.
10 local stocking stuffers
- We all know a bicycle enthusiast. Get them this bicycle necklace for $15 from Bentonville Mercantile.
- Simple syrups for $14 from Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville.
- Locally-made goat milk soap from Natural State Soap. Get them for $8 at Bentonville Mercantile.
- A candle for $19 from The Little Candle of NWA.
- Arsaga’s coffee for $15-21. Find a blend they haven’t tried yet.
- A bag of hot chocolate mix for $16 from Markham & Fitz in Bentonville.
- Chocolate bars for $3 each from Kyya Chocolate. Stock up.
- A $15 gallon of popcorn from Hill City Popcorn Co. Choose from an insane assortment of flavors from cheesecake to dill pickle.
- Bath bombs for $6 each at Milk & Sugar Co. in Springdale.
- Star-spattered cycling socks run about $15 at The Meteor in Bentonville.
