Short on ideas? Here are some thoughtful choices for just about anyone that support local businesses.

5 ways to buy NWA

1. Get them a gift card to a local restaurant.

This works really well as a gift to a couple because you just marked two people off your list, bought them a date night and supported a local restaurant. So many birds. One stone.

2. Go boozy. We have plenty of that here.

Give the gift of a growler of craft beer from one of the couple dozen craft breweries or go extra classy with a bottle of NWA-made wine from Sassafras or Tontitown Winery or liquor from Fox Trail Distillery.

3. Give Amazon a rest and buy from a local bookstore.

4. Shop local artists.

Check out this holiday art sale this weekend.

5. Facilitate some NWA experiences.

Think tickets to local concerts, plays or sporting events, certificates to spas, or an escape room.

10 local gifts for $50(ish)

A lazy susan from Honeycomb Kitchen Shop in Rogers. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Spices, balsamic, olive oil and a dish for dipping breads. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

10 local stocking stuffers