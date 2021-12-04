1 hour ago - Things to Do
How to pay it forward in NWA this holiday season
Worth Sparkman
A Salvation Army bell ringer on November 24, 2021.
A Salvation Army bell ringer on November 24, 2021.

There is no shortage of philanthropic efforts or organizations in Northwest Arkansas, but there are still people in need. Chances are you already have a personal cause and a plan to give.

If you need a little help, here's a starter list of where you can put gratitude into action:

  1. The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas — From ringing bells to helping out in an Angel Tree warehouse, there's plenty of opportunity. Email or check out Facebook.
  2. 7hills Homeless Center — This Fayetteville organization always needs volunteers.
  3. Little Free Pantry — This is more a movement than organization. Pantries to help the food insecure are all over the country.
  4. Pedal it Forward NWA — Even if you don't know how to build a bike, this Rogers organization could use help getting bikes to those in need.
  5. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank — Food comes in and goes out every day, so there's always opportunity to help out.

Be smart: Of course, time is tight during the holidays, so financial donations are always an option.

  • Whatever you do, thank you for being a part of our great community.
