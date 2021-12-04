Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you're hungry for social interaction this season, there's plenty to do with a date or a group of besties.

Bonus: Must-see light displays

The Bentonville square is all lit up. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Fayetteville's Lights of the Ozarks is awesome, but don't forget to check out some of the other great light displays in NWA. The downtown Bentonville Square has 35 miles of lights, on display through January 2. Downtown Rogers has plenty of historic charm mixed with the new Railyard Park for a cozy walk. Springdale kicked off Christmas on the Creek in November, but Emma Avenue remains all dressed up for the season. And Fayetteville's Stewart Family is back in action this year, displaying lights from 5—10pm through January 3.

Fayetteville's Lights of the Ozarks. Photo: Courtesy Experience Fayetteville

Want more? Check out the Trail of Holiday Lights site by the Arkansas Department of Tourism.