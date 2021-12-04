10 must-do activities in NWA this holiday season
If you're hungry for social interaction this season, there's plenty to do with a date or a group of besties.
- Grownup Christmas concerts — Catch “The Heart of Christmas: Songs and Stories of the Season” at TheatreSquared Dec. 11-26 and “A Very SoNA Christmas” on Dec. 11 at Walton Arts Center.
- And a kids’ Christmas concert — Get tickets for “The Snowman: A Family Concert” on Dec. 12 at Walton Arts Center here.
- Be naughty or nice at Holidaze — This pop-up event has a “naughty” location for the 21 and up crowd open through New Year’s Eve at 101 N. Block St. in Fayetteville and a “nice,” kid-friendly location at Walton Arts Center open through Dec. 23. Check social media for special events.
- Miracle on 2nd Street — Undercroft Bar in Bentonville has transformed into a festive holiday bar with seasonal cocktails. Reservations are strongly recommended.
- 'The Polar Express" — Take the kiddos to see the film screening at Walton Arts Center just two days before Christmas. Get tickets here.
- "A Christmas Carol" — The classic kicks off today at TheatreSquared and runs through Dec. 26 with in-person and digital streaming performances. Get tickets here.
- Bentonville Christmas parade — 6pm Dec. 11 at the downtown square.
- North Forest Lights — OK, so this isn’t a holiday celebration, but it is a whimsical, wintery night of lights and music in the forest and it’s only available through Jan. 2 at Crystal Bridges. Get tickets here.
- Go ice skating — The seasonal Rink at Lawrence Plaza in downtown Bentonville is open through February.
- "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" — It’s a comedy about casting unruly kids in a Christmas pageant. Showtimes are Dec., 10, 11, 17 and 18 at Trike Theatre in Bentonville. Get tickets here.
Bonus: Must-see light displays
- Fayetteville's Lights of the Ozarks is awesome, but don't forget to check out some of the other great light displays in NWA.
- The downtown Bentonville Square has 35 miles of lights, on display through January 2.
- Downtown Rogers has plenty of historic charm mixed with the new Railyard Park for a cozy walk.
- Springdale kicked off Christmas on the Creek in November, but Emma Avenue remains all dressed up for the season.
- And Fayetteville's Stewart Family is back in action this year, displaying lights from 5—10pm through January 3.
Want more? Check out the Trail of Holiday Lights site by the Arkansas Department of Tourism.
