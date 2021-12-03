Screen Time with Randy Wilburn

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Randy Wilburn is — we'll go ahead and say it — a bit of a Renaissance man. An entrepreneur, consultant, trainer and podcaster, he's also been a teacher and a production assistant for ABC News Network.

He arrived in NWA from Boston in 2014. Founder and host of the "I Am Northwest Arkansas" podcast and a leadership consultant through his business, Encourage Build Grow, Wilburn is blazing his own path.

This is how he spends his screen time:

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 11 Pro Max

👇 First tap of the day: "My Whoop strap app to see my sleeping performance from the night before."

🗞 Go-to news source: "For local, Axios NWA. For national, I subscribe to The New York Times and NPR’s Up First."

🎧 Podcast of choice: "My First Million" and the "Daily Stoic"

🎶 Top music: Andy Mineo, Coldplay, and Tribe Called Quest

💪 Workout music: "Whatever Peloton is playing, especially Britney or Beyoncé."

📚 Reading list: the "Holy Bible"; "Start with Why" by Simon Sinek; "The Laws of Human Nature" by Robert Greene; and "The Fire Next Time" by James Baldwin

📲 Most-used app: "It’s a tie between Slack and Gmail."