UAMS training center opens in Fayetteville

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest Regional Campus in Fayetteville has opened a new training site for health professionals.

Why it matters: Telehealth services make it easier for some to access health care. The center is part of UAMS’s South Central Telehealth Resource Center, which is focused on reaching the medically underserved, particularly in rural states.

What’s happening: The center will help support the integration of digital health in educational and health care settings through in-person and virtual training, according to UAMS.

Details: The Fayetteville center is one of five of its kind. Training sites, as well as the South Central Telehealth Resource Center, are funded by $1.8 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Health Resources and Services Administration.