Where to celebrate Hanukkah in Northwest Arkansas
🕎 Happy Hanukkah! The Festival of Lights began Sunday and continues through Dec. 6. Here are a few ways to celebrate and learn more about traditions in Northwest Arkansas.
- Congregation Etz Chaim will host a candle lighting Friday at the Bentonville synagogue, starting at 5:59pm.
- Temple Shalom and the Fayetteville Public Library will host a dreidel game in the library's Story Time Room Saturday, starting at 10am.
- The Chabad of Northwest Arkansas synagogue will host a menorah lighting this Sunday at 5pm, outside the Fayetteville Town Center. Expect music, donuts and latkes, a traditional Jewish potato pancake.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.