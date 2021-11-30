1 hour ago - Things to Do
Where to celebrate Hanukkah in Northwest Arkansas
Alex Golden
🕎 Happy Hanukkah! The Festival of Lights began Sunday and continues through Dec. 6. Here are a few ways to celebrate and learn more about traditions in Northwest Arkansas.

  • Congregation Etz Chaim will host a candle lighting Friday at the Bentonville synagogue, starting at 5:59pm.
  • Temple Shalom and the Fayetteville Public Library will host a dreidel game in the library's Story Time Room Saturday, starting at 10am.
  • The Chabad of Northwest Arkansas synagogue will host a menorah lighting this Sunday at 5pm, outside the Fayetteville Town Center. Expect music, donuts and latkes, a traditional Jewish potato pancake.
