The Momentary's new art exhibit delves into fashion world
A new art exhibit focused on fashion's role in culture is on display at The Momentary.
What's happening: "In Some Form or Fashion," which opened last week, brings to Bentonville large-scale installations by six artists: Pia Camil, Martine Gutierrez, Eric N. Mack, Troy Montes-Michie, Simphiwe Ndzube and Wendy Red Star.
- Clothing will "map real and imagined cultural histories of fashion," according to The Momentary. For example, Gutierrez's work focuses on fashion in pop culture.
Details: The free exhibit will be on display through March 27, 2022.
- Visit between 10am–7pm Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 10am–10pm Thursday through Saturday.
