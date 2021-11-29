41 mins ago - Things to Do
The Momentary's new art exhibit delves into fashion world
Alex Golden
photo of fashion exhibition
Photo courtesy of The Momentary

A new art exhibit focused on fashion's role in culture is on display at The Momentary.

What's happening: "In Some Form or Fashion," which opened last week, brings to Bentonville large-scale installations by six artists: Pia Camil, Martine Gutierrez, Eric N. Mack, Troy Montes-Michie, Simphiwe Ndzube and Wendy Red Star.

  • Clothing will "map real and imagined cultural histories of fashion," according to The Momentary. For example, Gutierrez's work focuses on fashion in pop culture.

Details: The free exhibit will be on display through March 27, 2022.

  • Visit between 10am–7pm Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 10am–10pm Thursday through Saturday.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more