Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Momentary's new art exhibit delves into fashion world

Photo courtesy of The Momentary

A new art exhibit focused on fashion's role in culture is on display at The Momentary.

What's happening: "In Some Form or Fashion," which opened last week, brings to Bentonville large-scale installations by six artists: Pia Camil, Martine Gutierrez, Eric N. Mack, Troy Montes-Michie, Simphiwe Ndzube and Wendy Red Star.

Clothing will "map real and imagined cultural histories of fashion," according to The Momentary. For example, Gutierrez's work focuses on fashion in pop culture.

Details: The free exhibit will be on display through March 27, 2022.