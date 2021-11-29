For those who practically morph into elves this time of year, there's a festive pop-up bar waiting for you in Fayetteville.
The scene: The "naughty" Holidaze — open for those ages 21 or older through New Year's Eve — is decked out in floor-to-ceiling Christmas decor. Tinsel, lights, Santa, a sleigh great for fun photos, Christmas trees — the works!
- It's a decently large space that feels like one big Christmas party.
What to order: The drink menu keeps the theme going with eggnog and cocktails like the Donner and Blitzen — made of dark rum, peppermint RumChata, hot chocolate and marshmallow.
- The Naughty Toddy, which mixes whiskey, vanilla Kahlua, lemon juice and hot water with a cinnamon stick, is just cozy enough for winter.
Details: The pop-up is open 5pm–2am daily at 101 N. Block Ave.
- Proceeds support Washington County Children's Safety Center, Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance and NWA Equality.
But wait, there's more. The Walton Arts Center is hosting a "nice" Holidaze, the kid-friendly option that runs through Dec. 23.
- It's open daily from 5–11pm at 495 W Dickson St. Proceeds support the center's education programming.
What's next: Each location is hosting special events, like an Elf's Workshop at the "nice" Holidaze tonight and a burlesque show at the "naughty" Holidaze on Dec. 19.
Follow the pop-up's social media for more info.
