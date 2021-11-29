Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Get in the Christmas spirit at this festive Fayetteville pop-up bar

It's basically the North Pole in downtown Fayetteville. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

For those who practically morph into elves this time of year, there's a festive pop-up bar waiting for you in Fayetteville.

The scene: The "naughty" Holidaze — open for those ages 21 or older through New Year's Eve — is decked out in floor-to-ceiling Christmas decor. Tinsel, lights, Santa, a sleigh great for fun photos, Christmas trees — the works!

It's a decently large space that feels like one big Christmas party.

What to order: The drink menu keeps the theme going with eggnog and cocktails like the Donner and Blitzen — made of dark rum, peppermint RumChata, hot chocolate and marshmallow.

The Naughty Toddy, which mixes whiskey, vanilla Kahlua, lemon juice and hot water with a cinnamon stick, is just cozy enough for winter.

Details: The pop-up is open 5pm–2am daily at 101 N. Block Ave.

Proceeds support Washington County Children's Safety Center, Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance and NWA Equality.

But wait, there's more. The Walton Arts Center is hosting a "nice" Holidaze, the kid-friendly option that runs through Dec. 23.

It's open daily from 5–11pm at 495 W Dickson St. Proceeds support the center's education programming.

What's next: Each location is hosting special events, like an Elf's Workshop at the "nice" Holidaze tonight and a burlesque show at the "naughty" Holidaze on Dec. 19.

Follow the pop-up's social media for more info.