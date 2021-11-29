40 mins ago - Food and Drink
Get in the Christmas spirit at this festive Fayetteville pop-up bar
Alex Golden
photo inside holidaze
It's basically the North Pole in downtown Fayetteville. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

For those who practically morph into elves this time of year, there's a festive pop-up bar waiting for you in Fayetteville.

The scene: The "naughty" Holidaze — open for those ages 21 or older through New Year's Eve — is decked out in floor-to-ceiling Christmas decor. Tinsel, lights, Santa, a sleigh great for fun photos, Christmas trees — the works!

  • It's a decently large space that feels like one big Christmas party.

What to order: The drink menu keeps the theme going with eggnog and cocktails like the Donner and Blitzen — made of dark rum, peppermint RumChata, hot chocolate and marshmallow.

  • The Naughty Toddy, which mixes whiskey, vanilla Kahlua, lemon juice and hot water with a cinnamon stick, is just cozy enough for winter.

Details: The pop-up is open 5pm–2am daily at 101 N. Block Ave.

  • Proceeds support Washington County Children's Safety Center, Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance and NWA Equality.

But wait, there's more. The Walton Arts Center is hosting a "nice" Holidaze, the kid-friendly option that runs through Dec. 23.

  • It's open daily from 5–11pm at 495 W Dickson St. Proceeds support the center's education programming.

What's next: Each location is hosting special events, like an Elf's Workshop at the "nice" Holidaze tonight and a burlesque show at the "naughty" Holidaze on Dec. 19.

Follow the pop-up's social media for more info.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more