5 Arkansas podcasts for your holiday road trips

Here are a few podcast reccos for your travels this weekend.

Enjoy, and please travel safely.

🌮 I am Northwest Arkansas: Randy Wilburn talks with Jeremy Tran, founder of I Am Gastronome, about NWA's culinary offerings and his startup food media company.

🗳 Arkansas Soul: Journalist Antoinette Grajeda dives into Arkansas' low voter turnout in 2020 and how organizations are working to engage members of marginalized communities for future elections.

🥕 KUAF-FM: Learn more about Fayetteville's commercial food waste composting program, which is one step toward the city's Solid Waste Reduction, Diversion and Recycling Master Plan.

🏀 The Hog Pod with Bo Mattingly: Head men's basketball coach Eric Musselman talks candidly about the Razorback team this season and what fans might expect.

💰 Arkansas Inc. podcast: Gov. Asa Hutchinson visits with Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston about economic development and Arkansas' workforce.

