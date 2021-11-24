Airbnb-like app expands with RV and cabin rentals in NWA

Explore Eden, the online marketplace that connects campers with private landowners is already expanding its services.

The service now includes RVs and cabins in its lineup.

Why it matters: Camping outdoors is usually best in fall and spring, when temperatures are moderate, but the ability to book an RV or cabin in winter and summer makes outdoor getaways more accessible.

The service also allows local RV owners the opportunity to earn money on an otherwise idle asset.

Yes, and: The app is now active, and bookings are being made. (It wasn't fully operational when we first reported on it in August.)

So far, about 200 people have downloaded the app, Coleman Davis of Explore Eden tells Axios.

Details: Explore Eden offers options for users who want different experiences or have different needs, from RV-ready spots to primitive locations to glamping sites, where posh tents will be erected ahead of arrival for an extra fee.

The big picture: The pandemic has renewed interest in outdoor recreation, including camping. Explore Eden leverages that niche and taps into an estimated $87 billion global vacation rental business.

And the app is an example of NWA's entrepreneurial spirit and contributes to a shift into a more diversified economy, leaning on all things outdoors.

What's next: As we reported previously, the service looks to expand into other markets. It hasn't yet, Davis says, but the group is working to get Tulsa and Nashville up and running by summer 2022.