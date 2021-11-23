Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Startups and small businesses impacted by the pandemic may be eligible for small no-interest loans.

What's happening: The Walton Family Foundation (WFF) has contributed $190,000 as matching funds earmarked for businesses in Benton and Washington counties through the Kiva NWA hub.

Kiva is an international organization that connects borrowers with lenders. Borrowers are typically struggling business owners, many of which are historically disadvantaged people.

Why it matters: Up to 50% of an approved borrower's loan will come from the WFF contribution, making access to the capital faster.

Flashback: Startup Junkie established the Kiva hub in 2019 with help from the Walton Family Foundation.

By the numbers: Since 2019, the Kiva NWA hub has provided loans to 54 borrowers.

50 of the NWA borrowers identify as a member of a marginalized community or a woman business owner, according to Startup Junkie.

What they're saying: "These are truly loans that change lives. I believe we can make a difference in our small business community with the Kiva program during this time of continued uncertainty," said Martha Londagin of Kiva NWA.