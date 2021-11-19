Arkansas-based Tyson touts trips to ... Austin

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Put this in the ironic file.

What's happening: The Tyson brand, which is one of many under Tyson Foods, is running a promotion to make chicken the official bird of Friendsgiving. To encourage participation, a sweepstakes will award one lucky winner time in Austin, Texas with nine of their closest friends.

Double take: Austin?

Yes, but: As we've reported recently, the Northwest Arkansas Council, of which Tyson is a founding member, is actively recruiting Austin residents to move here.

Yes, and: OZ Brands recently ran a promotion offering 10 Austinites a one-way ticket to — you guessed it — Northwest Arkansas.

We're told the winners have been selected from about 100 applicants. Announcements are coming soon.

The other side: A Tyson brand spokesperson told us there are a couple of cities known for good food, music and getting together that were in consideration. Austin, known for all those things, just happened to be the one to make the cut.

Editor's note: Reporter Worth Sparkman formerly worked at Tyson Foods.