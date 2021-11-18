Where to eat out or take out in NWA this Thanksgiving
Oven mitts down.
Here's where you can find Thanksgiving meals at NWA restaurants.
- Southern Food Company in Fayetteville — You can order meal packages with smoked ready-to-eat turkey, a prepped turkey ready to cook or a ham with sides. And several add-on options are available — including dessert! Order before 3pm Saturday online or call 479-313-7646. Prices start at $120.
- Emelia's Kitchen in Fayetteville — Dinners available for pickup Tuesday and Wednesday with turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, dressing, gravy, corn, green beans, rolls and pumpkin or pecan pie for $110. Order at 479-527-9800.
- Ella's Table in Fayetteville — Enjoy your Thanksgiving feast at the restaurant inside the Inn at Carnall Hall starting at $49 for adults. See a preview. Call 479-313-8458 for reservations.
- Saltgrass in Rogers — You can dine in for $20 per person or grab a prepared Thanksgiving dinner for $80 that feeds four to heat up later. Order online.
- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Rogers — Serving up traditional plates complete with roasted turkey breast, sausage and herb stuffing, cranberry relish and sides. See dine-in and takeout options.
- The Hive in Bentonville — The chef has a special Thanksgiving Day menu that's not exactly a classic turkey day meal, but sounds tasty. See it here.
- Fred's Hickory Inn in Bentonville — Come for the buffet (including smoked sirloin — we see you, Fred's) or take home a meal package. Check out the menu and preorder.
