The World Naked Bike Ride and Pride will collide for an epic New Orleans weekend. Photo: Getty Images

The World Naked Bike Ride will cycle through the French Quarter on the same weekend as New Orleans Pride, so get ready for a fun one. The intrigue: Check out our best bets for things to do.

See WWOZ's Livewire for the music schedule.

Thursday

🍷Vinola, a New Orleans Food & Wine Experience event, brings wines and local restaurants to the Orpheum Theater. (Details)

Friday

🩷 Wear pink to the Tournament of Rosés, a NOWFE event at Generations Hall. (Details)

🇮🇹 Opera in the Piazza, which benefits the American Italian Cultural Center, takes over Piazza d'Italia. (Details)

🔍 The Pokémon North America International Championships run through Sunday at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. (Details)

Saturday

🚲 Strip down "as bare as you dare" for the World Naked Bike Ride, which starts at Markey Park. The event promotes bike safety and awareness. Gather at 3pm, line up to ride at 4pm. (Details)

🏳️‍🌈 New Orleans Pride Weekend has PrideFest all day at the Phoenix, then the Pride Parade at 6pm, plus more events. (Go deeper)

The Louisiana Children's Museum has a pride parade and rainbow wiggle party at 1:30pm. (Details)

🍽️ Go all in at NOWFE's Grand Tasting, which features more than two dozen restaurants and wines from around the world. (Details)

💜 DJ Soul Sister's Purple Takeover in honor of Prince's birthday is at Tipitina's. Other events include a Friday party at the Ace Hotel and an author talk and poetry circle on Sunday. (Details)

Sunday

💃 A burlesque brunch tops off NOWFE events for 2024. (Details)

🩰 See a short dance performance for free at the Besthoff Sculpture Garden. (Details)

🏳️‍🌈 It's Family Equality Day at Longue Vue House and Gardens. (Go deeper)