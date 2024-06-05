22 ways lawmakers changed Louisiana this legislative session

👮 It'll become a crime to come within 25 feet of police when the officer is in the course of their work and already given a warning to stand back. (AP)
🪧 In bills aimed at protestors, it'll be illegal to gather within 50 feet of a person's home if it disrupts their use of it, and drivers who run over protesters are granted immunity from lawsuits if they felt threatened. (Louisiana Illuminator)
🫴 Panhandling will be outlawed on sidewalks, neutral grounds and other public rights of way. (Fox 8)
💐 Florists no longer need special licenses to do business. Louisiana was the only state with that requirement.
📄 Only Louisiana residents will be able to secure public records from the governor's office. (Melinda Deslatte on X)
🌱 Consumable hemp serving sizes will drop, and one can or bottle will be considered one serving. They also can't be purchased from gas stations, and no new bars or restaurants can get a permit to sell them. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)