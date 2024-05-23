Louisiana poised to become 1st state to make abortion pills a controlled substance

The bill originally created the crime of "coerced criminal abortion," and the reclassification was later added as an amendment.
"I understand that it may give some in this body some heartburn," Pressly said Thursday to lawmakers, according to the New York Times. "But I truly believe this is the right step for making sure that the criminal action on the front end is stopped."
Between the lines: State lawmakers banned mailing abortion drugs in 2022 with a penalty of up to 10 years, but some organizations outside the state's jurisdiction have been working around that regulation, according to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
The fine print:Schedule IV drugs are defined in Louisiana as those with low potential for abuse, an accepted medical use, and those that may lead to limited physical dependance.
The classification requires providers to take additional steps to track who prescribes and receives the medications.
What she said: Vice President Kamala Harris called the bill "unconscionable" on X when it cleared the state House of Representatives on Tuesday.
"Let's be clear," she wrote, "Donald Trump did this."
What's next: The bill would go into effect Oct. 1 if Landry signs it as expected.
The other side: New Orleans Reps. Matt Willard, Aimee Adatto Freeman, Candace Newell and Mandie Landry shared concerns earlier this week about the amendment, highlighting potential delays in care that Louisiana patients may receive.
"Where it's going to be felt the most is rural and small areas. They just don't have as many doctors out there. They don't have the facilities for" managing the additional requirements, said Landry, who tried but failed to remove the drug scheduling amendment.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.