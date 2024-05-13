Louisiana bill would place abortion pills on same list as opiates

Louisiana is moving to criminalize possession of two medications used to induce abortion without a prescription, with punishments including prison time.
Why it matters: If approved, Louisiana would become the first state to categorize mifepristone and misoprostol as controlled dangerous substances, a class of drugs that includes medications that can be abused such as narcotics, steroids and depressants.
Abortion, both via medication and surgery, is already completely banned in the state with very limited exceptions, per the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.
Zoom in: Louisiana lawmakers added an amendment that would criminalize possessing the pills without a valid prescription or outside a professional medical practice to a related state Senate bill that would make it a crime to give abortion medication to someone without their consent.
Mifepristone is commonly used in tandem with a second FDA-approved drug, misoprostol, for use in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. The pills are increasingly prescribed online and mailed to patients after the FDA eliminated the requirement that they be picked up in person.