State laws surrounding abortion have been in flux since since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade nearly two years ago. The big picture: The battle over abortion access remains in some states, where anti-abortion and pro-choice advocates are engaged in a tug-of-war over specific legalities and limits of the procedure.

A six-week ban on the procedure will take effect in Florida in May, but abortion rights will be back on ballots in the state this November.

In Arizona, the state Supreme Court in April upheld a near-total abortion ban, pending a lower court ruling. But a possible November ballot measure would protect abortion in the state up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Meanwhile, more than 1 million abortions took place in the U.S. health care system last year. That's the highest number in more than a decade, per the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.

Zoom in: States vary on the gestational limits of abortion, but 14 states have laws in effect banning nearly all abortions starting at fertilization.

Six weeks : South Carolina and Georgia are the only states that have laws in effect banning abortions when cardiac activity has been detected in an embryo, which is at around six weeks.

: South Carolina and Georgia are the only states that have laws in effect banning abortions when cardiac activity has been detected in an embryo, which is at around six weeks. 12 weeks: Nebraska and North Carolina are the two states that currently ban abortion at the 12-week mark.

Nebraska and North Carolina are the two states that currently ban abortion at the 12-week mark. 15 weeks: Arizona and Florida currently ban abortion at 15 weeks. But a statewide ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy will take effect in Florida in May. Arizona's near-total ban, meanwhile, is on hold temporarily, which could allow time for new legal challenges.

Arizona and Florida currently ban abortion at 15 weeks. But a statewide ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy will take effect in Florida in May. Arizona's near-total ban, meanwhile, is on hold temporarily, which could allow time for new legal challenges. 18 weeks: Utah is the only state that currently bans abortion at 18 weeks of pregnancy.

Utah is the only state that currently bans abortion at 18 weeks of pregnancy. 20 weeks: Iowa bans abortion starting at 20 weeks post-fertilization.

22 weeks: Kansas and Ohio ban abortions at 22 weeks of pregnancy.

In Wisconsin, abortions are banned at 20 or more weeks postfertilization (22 weeks after the last menstrual period).

Zoom out: More than half of states have restrictions in place only at or after viability, or have no limit at all.

24 weeks or later: Four states ban abortions starting at 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Four states ban abortions starting at 24 weeks of pregnancy. Viability: More than a dozen states ban abortions after the fetus is considered viable. Some laws that don't specify a limit say it's up to the abortion provider's "judgment" to determine whether a fetus is viable.

More than a dozen states ban abortions after the fetus is considered viable. Some laws that don't specify a limit say it's up to the abortion provider's "judgment" to determine whether a fetus is viable. Third trimester: Virginia is the only state that prohibits abortions starting in the pregnancy's third trimester, which starts at around 25 weeks, per Guttmacher.

No limit: Six states and Washington, D.C., do not impose any term restrictions.

Of note: Most states with restrictions have exceptions, including to preserve a pregnant person's life or health, though they are often narrowly defined.

