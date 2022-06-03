Louisiana passes bill to make mailing abortion pills a crime

The Louisiana state Senate on Friday passed a bill that would prohibit pregnant people from getting abortion pills via mail.

Driving the news: The bill makes "delivering, dispensing, distributing, or providing" an "abortion-inducing drug" to a pregnant person a crime, and requires patients to take the medication in person, despite federal guidance that says that it is safe to access the pills via telemedicine.

Details: If a person violates the law, they will be subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and maximum six-month imprisonment.

The bill explicitly says that it will not outlaw the use of contraceptive methods, Plan B and other types of emergency contraception.

The pregnant person cannot be punished under this bill.

Context: In Louisiana, pregnant people were already required to take abortion pills in a doctor's office or a clinic, but it was not a criminal act.

This new bill now explicitly includes mailing abortion pills into its definition of "criminal abortion."

What's next: The bill now heads to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has previously signed anti-abortion legislation into law.

Don't forget: Louisiana is one of the 13 states that have "trigger" laws banning abortion would would kick in right away if the Supreme Court completely overturns its precedents protecting access in the U.S. — which it might be ready to do.

Louisiana state lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase its "trigger" law's criminal penalties for abortion providers.

