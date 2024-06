Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: American Community Survey; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios Louisiana is single and ready to mingle. Why it matters: The Bayou State has one of the country's highest percentages of unmarried people.

The big picture: 29% of Louisianans in 2022 had been married at least once, according to data from the American Community Survey.

The national average is 31%.

Louisiana is the fifth least married state, the data shows. D.C. had the fewest married residents (20.39%), followed by Puerto Rico, Rhode Island and New York.

Wyoming had the biggest share of residents who had put a ring on it: 34.6%.

Caveat: The numbers show people who have been married, but it doesn't mean they stayed married.

Zoom out: More Americans are forgoing or delaying marriage.

The marriage rate over the last 50 years dropped by nearly 60%, and divorce is now more widely accepted in the U.S.

Separately, more Americans are living alone, as the country faces an isolation and loneliness crisis.

The other side: Marital status is a stronger predictor of American adult wellbeing than education, race, age and gender, according to the Institute for Family Studies and Gallup.

Last year, married adults between 25 and 50 years old were more likely to be thriving than adults who never married.

Household income adjustment has the biggest sway on wellbeing for individuals, and typically rises after marriage when a couple pools their resources.

Go deeper: