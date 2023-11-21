Loneliness gets its own legislation

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is taking a first stab at building a uniform set of research standards to measure loneliness and isolation. Driving the news: The effort builds on growing recognition that social isolation is a behavioral health concern after Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared loneliness a public health crisis earlier this year.

Details: The "Improving Measurements for Loneliness and Isolation" Act directs the Department of Health and Human Services to create a working group that will provide recommendations for how to standardize defining and measuring loneliness and isolation.

It's sponsored by Reps. Mike Flood and David Trone, with the Senate version carried by Pete Ricketts.

In July, Sen. Chris Murphy also introduced a bill that would create a new Office of Social Connection Policy within the White House and help develop a national strategy for combating loneliness.

Murthy earlier this year laid out a roadmap for improving social connection, citing the physical health consequences of loneliness and isolation such as increased risk of heart disease and stroke and dementia in older adults.