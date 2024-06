💰 Former LSU star Justin Jefferson scored the biggest payout ever for an NFL player not at quarterback. The four-year, $140 million deal includes a $110 million guarantee. Not too shabby, Tiger. (Axios Twin Cities)

⚾️ LSU lost a 10-inning heartbreaker to UNC last night, 4-3, ending the Tigers' hopes for back-to-back College World Series wins. (ESPN)

🎓 A New Orleans student graduated as valedictorian, and he's making national headlines for doing so despite living at a shelter for unhoused people. (WDSU)

🎤 Stormy Daniels, a Baton Rouge native, says she was "shocked" by former President Trump's guilty verdict last week, but her involvement is "never going to be over" with the trial's legacy. (The Mirror)