Justin Jefferson celebrates a win against the Chicago Bears in October 2022 in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Vikings are making Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL after agreeing to a four-year, $140 million extension, according to multiple reports. Why it matters: The deal keeps one of the most electrifying athletes in a purple jersey through 2028 and provides rookie J.J. McCarthy the best tool a young quarterback could ask for.

By the numbers: With an average annual salary of $35 million, Jefferson has set a new bar for guys who don't throw the ball, surpassing San Francisco pass rusher Nick Bosa's $34 million average.

Data: Spotrac. Table: Simran Parwani/Axios

Between the lines: That's a boatload of money, but if you're going to give it to someone, Jefferson deserves it.

He has racked up 5,899 receiving yards since entering the NFL in 2020, the most a player has posted in his first 60 games.

Yes, but: Jefferson's value extends beyond the field. He is worshipped by fans, and there's barely a kid in Minnesota who doesn't know his Gritty dance.

He comes with none of the drama that star wide receivers often bring.

Watching Jefferson is worth the price of admission alone. Don't believe us? Look at this highlight reel of magnificence, including the legendary one-hander that led to a comeback win in Buffalo two seasons ago.

Plus: He's only 24, so the Vikings have locked down all of his prime years.

Our thought bubble: This is the kind of move the Vikings can make because they opted not to pay Kirk Cousins $45 million a year.

Promising left tackle Christian Darrisaw is also eligible for an extension, and the Vikings should have the financial flexibility to sign him to a massive deal as well.

The bottom line: If McCarthy can't succeed in the next year or two throwing to Jefferson and second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison, then he wasn't worth the No. 10 pick in the draft.