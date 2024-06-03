The Vikings are making Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL after agreeing to a four-year, $140 million extension, according to multiple reports.
Why it matters: The deal keeps one of the most electrifying athletes in a purple jersey through 2028 and provides rookie J.J. McCarthy the best tool a young quarterback could ask for.
By the numbers: With an average annual salary of $35 million, Jefferson has set a new bar for guys who don't throw the ball, surpassing San Franciscopass rusher Nick Bosa's $34 million average.
Between the lines: That's a boatload of money, but if you're going to give it to someone, Jefferson deserves it.
He has racked up 5,899 receiving yards since entering the NFL in 2020, the most a player has posted in his first 60 games.
Yes, but: Jefferson's value extends beyond the field. He is worshipped by fans, and there's barely a kid in Minnesota who doesn't know his Gritty dance.
He comes with none of the drama that star wide receivers often bring.
Watching Jefferson is worth the price of admission alone. Don't believe us? Look at this highlight reel of magnificence, including the legendary one-hander that led to a comeback win in Buffalo two seasons ago.
Plus: He's only 24, so the Vikings have locked down all of his prime years.