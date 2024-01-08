Jan 8, 2024 - Sports

Vikings next quarterback could be playing in national championship game

JJ McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr.

J.J. McCarthy (left) and Michael Penix Jr. square off tonight in the national championship game. Is one the future QB of the Vikings? Photos: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images and Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Vikings season may be over, but Monday night's College Football National Championship game should be of keen interest to fans.

Between the lines: If the Vikings decide to move on from quarterback Kirk Cousins, two potential replacements are playing in the title game.

  • Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy could be available when the Vikings pick No. 11 in the NFL Draft.

My take: Give me Penix Jr. He's got a cannon for an arm and would get a chance to throw bombs to Justin Jefferson.

Details: The two schools face off at 6:30pm on ESPN.

