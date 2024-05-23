4 Memorial Day commemorations in New Orleans metro

Share on email (opens in new window)

Memorial Day is seen as the unofficial start to summer and a long weekend for many in New Orleans. But the day is about more than cookouts. Why it matters: The federal holiday commemorates military personnel who lost their lives defending the country.

The big picture: Several events will be held this weekend to honor fallen service members.

Metairie: Jefferson Parish will host a ceremony at 10am Friday inside Lakeside Mall. Go deeper.

Jefferson Parish will host a ceremony at 10am Friday inside Lakeside Mall. Go deeper. Chalmette: Volunteers are needed to place flags Friday at the Chalmette National Cemetery. Help is needed to pick them up on Tuesday. Go deeper.

Volunteers are needed to place flags Friday at the Chalmette National Cemetery. Help is needed to pick them up on Tuesday. Go deeper. Slidell: Gold Star moms and families will unveil a battlefield cross at 2pm Friday at the Southeast Louisiana Veteran Cemetery. There also is an 11am Monday service at the cemetery. Go deeper.

Gold Star moms and families will unveil a battlefield cross at 2pm Friday at the Southeast Louisiana Veteran Cemetery. There also is an 11am Monday service at the cemetery. Go deeper. New Orleans: The National WWII Museum hosts a solemn remembrance at 11am Wednesday. It will be in person and livestreamed. Go deeper.

Zoom out: Meanwhile, many folks will be traveling this weekend.

AAA forecasts it will be the busiest Memorial Day in almost 20 years, with nearly 44 million people leaving town around the country.

The bulk of travelers will be going on road trips, AAA says.

Popular destinations include theme parks, entertainment venues and Florida beaches.

If you are staying in town, Greek Fest is the place to be. It's all weekend on the banks of Bayou St. John.

