It's Greek Fest this weekend in New Orleans, and there's plenty more to do around the city. The intrigue: Check out our best bets for things to do.

See WWOZ's Livewire for the music schedule.

Thursday

🎭 Intramural Theater presents "The Bermuda Can Company" at the Music Box Village through Monday. (Tickets)

Friday

🇬🇷 Greek Fest returns to the banks of Bayou St. John, Friday through Sunday. Hellenic dancers and cathedral tours are available each day. Buy tickets ahead of time to skip the line. (Details)

🤪 For a zany take on Tennessee Williams, see "The Felt Menagerie," complete with puppets, at the New Marigny Theatre at Church of Arts and Sciences through Sunday. (Details)

🇺🇲 Help place flags at the Chalmette National Cemetery on Friday ahead of Memorial Day. (Detail)

Volunteers are also needed to pick the flags back up on Tuesday.

Saturday

☂️ Honor loved ones who died during the pandemic during the Spirit of Louisiana Jazz Funeral and Second-line on May 25. It begins at 4pm at the City Park Festival Grounds' Reunion Shelter. (Details)

🎶 Catch live music, food and art at the Treme 7th Ward Fest on Saturday and Sunday. (Instagram)

🦞 Urban South Brewery has its last crawfish boil of the season starting at 11am Saturday. (Details)

🤍 Frankie Beverly and Maze are the the Smoothie King Center on Saturday. (Tickets)

Sunday

🎸 It's Little Freddie King Fest at BJ's for the third year on Sunday. (Details)

💐 Pick your own flowers at Subtle Fields Farm. (Details)

Monday

👙 DJ Rusty Lazer and C'est Funk have a pool party at the Virgin Hotel. (Details)

🦞 Miel Brewery has a crawfish boil and Big in the '90s playing a family-friendly show. (Details)