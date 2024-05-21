🎤 Fully Dressed: Justin Timberlake adds tour stop

🎤 Justin Timberlake added more dates to his 2024 tour, including a Nov. 25 stop in New Orleans. (Axios)
Kirk Franklin also announced a tour with an Oct. 13 stop here. (Live Nation)
The new "Ashley Madison" documentary on Netflix features the story of a New Orleans pastor who died by suicide after the dating website for adulterers was hacked and its users' information leaked. (Gulf Live)
🌭 New vendors are serving up French Quarter eats after City Council voted to end the Lucky Dog monopoly on vending in the historic neighborhood. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)
🍽️ BRG Hospitality is planning a "world class restaurant" in the building next to the Canal Street ferry terminal in Spanish Plaza. (What Now New Orleans)