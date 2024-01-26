Skip to main content
What to know about Justin Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow" tour

Justin Timberlake announces world tour in 2024. Photo: Charlotte Rutherford

Justin Timberlake is back and feeling selfish announcing his first tour in five years.

What's happening: Live Nation announced 22 show dates for "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour," beginning April 29 in Vancouver.

  • Fans can expect to hear new music from Timberlake's sixth studio album "Everything I Thought It Was" that debuts on March 15.
  • News of the tour comes days after the Grammy award-winning artist performed a new single "Selfish" at a live show in Memphis.

Of note: General ticket sales begin at 10am local time Feb. 2.

  • Fan club presale begins Jan. 29, Citi cardmembers and Verizon customer presale begins Tuesday.

Tour dates:

  • April 29: Vancouver, Canada — Rogers Arena
  • May 2: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena
  • May 6: San Jose, California — SAP Center at San Jose
  • May 10: Las Vegas — T-Mobile Arena
  • May 14: San Diego — Pechanga Arena San Diego
  • May 17: Inglewood, California — Kia Forum
  • May 21: Phoenix — Footprint Center
  • May 29: San Antonio — Frost Bank Center
  • May 31: Austin, Texas — Moody Center
  • June 4: Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena
  • June 6: Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center
  • June 10: Atlanta — State Farm Arena
  • June 12: Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena
  • June 14: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena
  • June 15: Miami — Kaseya Center
  • June 21: Chicago — United Center
  • June 25: New York — Madison Square Garden
  • June 29: Boston — TD Garden
  • July 3: Baltimore — CFG Bank Arena
  • July 4: Hershey, Pennsylvania — Hersheypark Stadium
  • July 7: Cleveland — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • July 9: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena
