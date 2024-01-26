2 hours ago - Business
What to know about Justin Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow" tour
Justin Timberlake is back and feeling selfish announcing his first tour in five years.
What's happening: Live Nation announced 22 show dates for "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour," beginning April 29 in Vancouver.
- Fans can expect to hear new music from Timberlake's sixth studio album "Everything I Thought It Was" that debuts on March 15.
- News of the tour comes days after the Grammy award-winning artist performed a new single "Selfish" at a live show in Memphis.
Of note: General ticket sales begin at 10am local time Feb. 2.
- Fan club presale begins Jan. 29, Citi cardmembers and Verizon customer presale begins Tuesday.
Tour dates:
- April 29: Vancouver, Canada — Rogers Arena
- May 2: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena
- May 6: San Jose, California — SAP Center at San Jose
- May 10: Las Vegas — T-Mobile Arena
- May 14: San Diego — Pechanga Arena San Diego
- May 17: Inglewood, California — Kia Forum
- May 21: Phoenix — Footprint Center
- May 29: San Antonio — Frost Bank Center
- May 31: Austin, Texas — Moody Center
- June 4: Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena
- June 6: Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center
- June 10: Atlanta — State Farm Arena
- June 12: Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena
- June 14: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena
- June 15: Miami — Kaseya Center
- June 21: Chicago — United Center
- June 25: New York — Madison Square Garden
- June 29: Boston — TD Garden
- July 3: Baltimore — CFG Bank Arena
- July 4: Hershey, Pennsylvania — Hersheypark Stadium
- July 7: Cleveland — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- July 9: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena