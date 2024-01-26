Share on email (opens in new window)

Justin Timberlake is back and feeling selfish announcing his first tour in five years.

What's happening: Live Nation announced 22 show dates for "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour," beginning April 29 in Vancouver.

Fans can expect to hear new music from Timberlake's sixth studio album "Everything I Thought It Was" that debuts on March 15.

News of the tour comes days after the Grammy award-winning artist performed a new single "Selfish" at a live show in Memphis.

Of note: General ticket sales begin at 10am local time Feb. 2.

Fan club presale begins Jan. 29, Citi cardmembers and Verizon customer presale begins Tuesday.

Tour dates: