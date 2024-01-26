2 hours ago - Music

Justin Timberlake is headed back to Cleveland

Justin Timberlake's comeback tour will stop in Cleveland.

Driving the news: The pop star announced "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" on Friday, which includes a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on July 7.

The intrigue: Timberlake released his latest single "Selfish" earlier this week.

  • His next album, "Everything I Thought It Was," is due out March 15.

Zoom in: Timberlake last played in Cleveland on two occasions in 2018.

If you go: Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10am Feb. 2.

