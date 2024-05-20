Aldi's plans to convert Winn-Dixie locations into the more streamlined, German grocery stores has begun, starting in Metairie.
Why it matters: We knew some Winn-Dixies would change to Aldis after the company's sale last year, but we didn't know which ones.
The big picture: Southeastern Grocers on Monday confirmed the rumor swirling on social media — the Airline neighborhood store will close and convert to an Aldi.
- All the employees have "choices throughout the process," spokesperson Meredith Hurley told Axios, but didn't say if they would be laid off or hired by Aldi.
- She did not provide a timeline for the transition or say if any other local stores would convert.
Between the lines: It was business as usual at the store Monday. There are no signs up yet talking about Aldi, and a manager directed questions to corporate.
Catch up: Southeastern Grocers sold about 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey Supermarket locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi to Aldi.
- When the companies announced the sale last year, they said some stores would convert to Aldi locations, but didn't provide specifics.
By the numbers: Winn-Dixie operates 18 stores in metro New Orleans, while Aldi has five.
More retail news
📚 Barnes & Noble opened a new store in Elmwood in the former Kirkland's space. (Press release)
- It's the first Barnes & Noble to open in New Orleans in more than 20 years, according to the company.
🎭 Southern Costume Co. is closing after 13 years. (Facebook)
👗 Le Marais, the new shop from Mariah Walton Bencik of West London Boutique, is now open in the Lower Garden District. (Instagram)
✨ Mr. Nola's Glitter has closed its retail location in Marrero and is transitioning to an online-only business. (Facebook)
🛒 Nesbit's Market is opening its fourth location next month at 427 Esplanade Avenue, the owner tells Axios.
🪑 Floor 13, a furniture and decor warehouse, reopened after a big renovation in Mid-City. (Facebook)
🧱 Bricks and Minifigs, a Lego buying and selling location, is now open in Old Metairie. (Details)
🪚 Harbor Freight expects to open a store next month at 4600 Chef Menteur Highway. (Details)
🧸 Create and Play Club, an indoor play space for parents and young children, is now open in Old Metairie. (Details)
📣 Have retail news? Send your tips to [email protected].
