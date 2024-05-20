Share on email (opens in new window)

The Winn-Dixie store on Airline Highway in Metairie will be converted to an Aldi. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Aldi's plans to convert Winn-Dixie locations into the more streamlined, German grocery stores has begun, starting in Metairie. Why it matters: We knew some Winn-Dixies would change to Aldis after the company's sale last year, but we didn't know which ones.

The big picture: Southeastern Grocers on Monday confirmed the rumor swirling on social media — the Airline neighborhood store will close and convert to an Aldi.

All the employees have "choices throughout the process," spokesperson Meredith Hurley told Axios, but didn't say if they would be laid off or hired by Aldi.

She did not provide a timeline for the transition or say if any other local stores would convert.

Between the lines: It was business as usual at the store Monday. There are no signs up yet talking about Aldi, and a manager directed questions to corporate.

Catch up: Southeastern Grocers sold about 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey Supermarket locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi to Aldi.

When the companies announced the sale last year, they said some stores would convert to Aldi locations, but didn't provide specifics.

By the numbers: Winn-Dixie operates 18 stores in metro New Orleans, while Aldi has five.

More retail news

📚 Barnes & Noble opened a new store in Elmwood in the former Kirkland's space. (Press release)

It's the first Barnes & Noble to open in New Orleans in more than 20 years, according to the company.

🎭 Southern Costume Co. is closing after 13 years. (Facebook)

👗 Le Marais, the new shop from Mariah Walton Bencik of West London Boutique, is now open in the Lower Garden District. (Instagram)

✨ Mr. Nola's Glitter has closed its retail location in Marrero and is transitioning to an online-only business. (Facebook)

🛒 Nesbit's Market is opening its fourth location next month at 427 Esplanade Avenue, the owner tells Axios.

🪑 Floor 13, a furniture and decor warehouse, reopened after a big renovation in Mid-City. (Facebook)

🧱 Bricks and Minifigs, a Lego buying and selling location, is now open in Old Metairie. (Details)

🪚 Harbor Freight expects to open a store next month at 4600 Chef Menteur Highway. (Details)

🧸 Create and Play Club, an indoor play space for parents and young children, is now open in Old Metairie. (Details)

📣 Have retail news? Send your tips to [email protected].

