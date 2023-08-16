26 mins ago - Business

Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie locations in New Orleans

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows the exterior of a Winn-Dixie store

Winn-Dixie has hundreds of stores in the Southeast. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Aldi is buying Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana and elsewhere in the Southeast, the companies announced Wednesday.

  • Winn-Dixie operates 18 stores in metro New Orleans, while Aldi has four, with another one opening next month in Marrero.

By the numbers: Southeastern Grocers is selling about 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey Supermarkets in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The price was not disclosed.

  • Some of the stores will be converted to Aldi locations, but the German retailer didn't say which ones. Others will stay under the Winn-Dixie brand.
  • The deal, if approved by regulators, is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Background: Southeastern Grocers started exploring a sale last year after canceling IPO plans in 2021, writes Axios' Dan Primack.

  • In early 2018, when owned by Lone Star Funds, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Zoom out: Winn-Dixie is based in Jacksonville, Florida, with its store roots going back to 1925.

  • Aldi started in 1961 in Germany as a discount grocery chain. It's known for no-frills shopping, lower prices and simple store layouts.
