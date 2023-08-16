Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie locations in New Orleans

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Winn-Dixie has hundreds of stores in the Southeast. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Aldi is buying Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana and elsewhere in the Southeast, the companies announced Wednesday.

Winn-Dixie operates 18 stores in metro New Orleans, while Aldi has four, with another one opening next month in Marrero.

By the numbers: Southeastern Grocers is selling about 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey Supermarkets in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The price was not disclosed.

Some of the stores will be converted to Aldi locations, but the German retailer didn't say which ones. Others will stay under the Winn-Dixie brand.

The deal, if approved by regulators, is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Background: Southeastern Grocers started exploring a sale last year after canceling IPO plans in 2021, writes Axios' Dan Primack.

In early 2018, when owned by Lone Star Funds, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Zoom out: Winn-Dixie is based in Jacksonville, Florida, with its store roots going back to 1925.