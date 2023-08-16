26 mins ago - Business
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie locations in New Orleans
Aldi is buying Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana and elsewhere in the Southeast, the companies announced Wednesday.
- Winn-Dixie operates 18 stores in metro New Orleans, while Aldi has four, with another one opening next month in Marrero.
By the numbers: Southeastern Grocers is selling about 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey Supermarkets in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The price was not disclosed.
- Some of the stores will be converted to Aldi locations, but the German retailer didn't say which ones. Others will stay under the Winn-Dixie brand.
- The deal, if approved by regulators, is expected to close in the first half of 2024.
Background: Southeastern Grocers started exploring a sale last year after canceling IPO plans in 2021, writes Axios' Dan Primack.
- In early 2018, when owned by Lone Star Funds, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Zoom out: Winn-Dixie is based in Jacksonville, Florida, with its store roots going back to 1925.
- Aldi started in 1961 in Germany as a discount grocery chain. It's known for no-frills shopping, lower prices and simple store layouts.
