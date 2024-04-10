Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The owner of West London Boutique is opening a new concept in the Lower Garden District of New Orleans, she announced Tuesday. Why it matters: Mariah Walton Bencik has built a reputation with stylish New Orleanians and was featured on "Queer Eye" Season 7.

The big picture: Bencik's second store will be on Sophie Wright Place in the former Saint Claude Social Club location, according to her Instagram announcement.

Saint Claude closed earlier this month.

Zoom in: The new shop will be different from West London Boutique and "be all of the things I've always wanted to bring into the shop, but didn't have the space to," she wrote.

"This Door will be a 'Parisian extension of West London Boutique for those not afraid to take risks with their wardrobes,'" she added.

Catch up quick: Bencik opened West London Boutique seven years ago on Magazine Street, Gambit says.

She has 20-plus years experience working in retail for Gucci, Chanel and Burberry and others, according The Scout Guide.

What's next: It's unclear when the new store will open.

📣 Have retail news? Tell us at [email protected].