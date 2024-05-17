What to know about Bayou Boogaloo 2024

Bayou Boogaloo returns to Bayou St. John on Friday and continues through Saturday.
Why it matters: The festival is a fundraiser for the nonprofit that helps maintain the bayou and greenspaces around it.
The big picture: This year's lineup includes Morning 40 Federation, Naughty Professor with Chali 2na, Quintron & Miss Pussycat, Afroman and GZA & the Phunky Nomads.
Yes, but: Weather could be a factor this weekend.
If you go: Festival tickets include options for land-based festing and water-based festing, which offers the chance to boogaloo from a floatie, canoe, kayak or homemade barge on the bayou.
- Doors open at 4:30pm Friday, and at 11:30am Saturday and Sunday.
By the numbers: Bayou Boogaloo's 2023 edition brought in about 15,000 people, according to the festival.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that doors open at 11:30am on Saturday and Sunday, not 4:30pm.