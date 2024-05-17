What to know about Bayou Boogaloo 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bayou Boogaloo offers the unique chance to fest from the Bayou St. John waterway. Photo: Courtesy of Bayou Boogaloo

Bayou Boogaloo returns to Bayou St. John on Friday and continues through Saturday. Why it matters: The festival is a fundraiser for the nonprofit that helps maintain the bayou and greenspaces around it.

The big picture: This year's lineup includes Morning 40 Federation, Naughty Professor with Chali 2na, Quintron & Miss Pussycat, Afroman and GZA & the Phunky Nomads.

Yes, but: Weather could be a factor this weekend.

Thunderstorms are likely on Friday and Saturday, but Sunday looks dry and sunny.

If you go: Festival tickets include options for land-based festing and water-based festing, which offers the chance to boogaloo from a floatie, canoe, kayak or homemade barge on the bayou.

Doors open at 4:30pm Friday, and at 11:30am Saturday and Sunday.

Buy tickets.

By the numbers: Bayou Boogaloo's 2023 edition brought in about 15,000 people, according to the festival.

Go deeper: More things to do this weekend.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that doors open at 11:30am on Saturday and Sunday, not 4:30pm.