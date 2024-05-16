Share on email (opens in new window)

Bayou Boogaloo returns this weekend in New Orleans. Check out our best bets for things to do.

See WWOZ's Livewire for the music schedule.

Thursday

🤠 Brooks & Dunn bring their Reboot 2024 Tour to the Smoothie King Center. (Details)

🎭 The NOLA Project continues its presentation of "Shakespeare's Tempest, Reimagined" at Greenway Station. (Tickets)

🏛️ Jenny Mercein presents "Two Elizas," inspired by her ancestor's involvement in a landmark Supreme Court case, at the Hermann-Grima House through Sunday. (Tickets)

🦞 The Chloe hosts a crawfish boil as part of a new Backyard Bash event series. It starts at 5:30pm and platters are $30. (Details)

Friday

😞 Happy Raptor hosts one final party after the Central City distillery announced its impending closure. (Details)

🤵 The Preservation Resource Council celebrates its 50th anniversary with a gala. (Details)

🛶 Bayou Boogaloo takes over Bayou St. John on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Headliners include Morning 40 Federation, Afroman and Naughty Professor. (Details)

Saturday

🪶 The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe has its 26th annual Pow Wow in Marksville on Saturday and Sunday. (Details)

⚔️ Blerdfest (aka the Black Nerd Fest) returns to McDonogh 35. This year's theme is "myths and legends." (Details)

📚 Garden District Books hosts an 11am storytime with the author and illustrator of "Look Up! Fontaine the Pigeon Starts a Revolution." (Details)

🦞 Brieux Carre has a crawfish boil starting at 2pm. (Details)

🌸 NOLA Gifts and Decor offers a float flower-building workshop at 11am. (Details)

🐕 Adopt a new doggo during Martin's Wine Cellar's Wags & Wine Fest. (Details)

Sunday

🧘 Stretch out during free yoga in the Mazant Street yard across from the Joint at 11am. (Details)

🐱 The Lafon Arts Center presents "Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical." (Tickets)

🦞 Don Villavaso On the Bayou holds a crawfish boil starting at noon. (Details)

💞 Meet someone special during NOLA Speed Dating at the Stained Glass Wine House. (Details)

Looking ahead

🍷 Costera hosts a three-course wine dinner on Wednesday, May 22, with Do Ferreiro. (Details)

✡️ Saba has a cookbook dinner on Friday, May 24, celebrating "The Jewish Holiday Table." (Details)