Bayou Boogaloo returns this weekend in New Orleans.
Check out our best bets for things to do.
Thursday
🤠 Brooks & Dunn bring their Reboot 2024 Tour to the Smoothie King Center. (Details)
🎭 The NOLA Project continues its presentation of "Shakespeare's Tempest, Reimagined" at Greenway Station. (Tickets)
🏛️ Jenny Mercein presents "Two Elizas," inspired by her ancestor's involvement in a landmark Supreme Court case, at the Hermann-Grima House through Sunday. (Tickets)
🦞 The Chloe hosts a crawfish boil as part of a new Backyard Bash event series. It starts at 5:30pm and platters are $30. (Details)
Friday
😞 Happy Raptor hosts one final party after the Central City distillery announced its impending closure. (Details)
🤵 The Preservation Resource Council celebrates its 50th anniversary with a gala. (Details)
🛶 Bayou Boogaloo takes over Bayou St. John on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Headliners include Morning 40 Federation, Afroman and Naughty Professor. (Details)
Saturday
🪶 The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe has its 26th annual Pow Wow in Marksville on Saturday and Sunday. (Details)
⚔️ Blerdfest (aka the Black Nerd Fest) returns to McDonogh 35. This year's theme is "myths and legends." (Details)
📚 Garden District Books hosts an 11am storytime with the author and illustrator of "Look Up! Fontaine the Pigeon Starts a Revolution." (Details)
🦞 Brieux Carre has a crawfish boil starting at 2pm. (Details)
🌸 NOLA Gifts and Decor offers a float flower-building workshop at 11am. (Details)
🐕 Adopt a new doggo during Martin's Wine Cellar's Wags & Wine Fest. (Details)
Sunday
🧘 Stretch out during free yoga in the Mazant Street yard across from the Joint at 11am. (Details)
🐱 The Lafon Arts Center presents "Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical." (Tickets)
🦞 Don Villavaso On the Bayou holds a crawfish boil starting at noon. (Details)
💞 Meet someone special during NOLA Speed Dating at the Stained Glass Wine House. (Details)
Looking ahead
🍷 Costera hosts a three-course wine dinner on Wednesday, May 22, with Do Ferreiro. (Details)
✡️ Saba has a cookbook dinner on Friday, May 24, celebrating "The Jewish Holiday Table." (Details)