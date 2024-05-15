What to order at Mister Mao
The pani puri at Mister Mao might be some of the best individual bites you can get in New Orleans.
Dig in: Chef Sophina Uong opened the eclectic Uptown restaurant in the summer of 2021.
- Since then, she's been serving up whimsical dishes that make you think she might have doors that open into other kitchens all over the world hiding somewhere in the back.
- Uong calls it a "tropical roadhouse," and the decor is accordingly quirky and bright.
- Mister Mao was named among Bon Appetit's 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022, and this year was a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: South.
What I ordered: The pani puri ($13) nod to the popular Indian street food.
- Each of the eight bites is a crispy outer shell, and a hunk of strawberry peeks out from a gap in the top.
- The plate arrives with a small pitcher of fiery mint water, which you pour inside just before biting. The result is a burst of flavor and crunch.
Worth noting: Pani puri come from a section of the menu labeled foods "that bring us joy and hellfire heartburn," but my experience was less spicy hellfire and more flavorful joy.
