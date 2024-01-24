New Orleans chefs named James Beard 2024 semifinalists

Nine New Orleans chefs, restaurants and restaurateurs are up for James Beard awards in 2024.

Why it matters: Despite nominations in the last two years, no New Orleanian has walked away from the James Beard Chef and Restaurant Awards as a winner.

But maybe 2024 marks a return.

Among the semi-finalists are:

Robert LeBlanc of LeBlanc + Smith, which operates Sylvain, The Chloe, The Will & The Way, and others, for Outstanding Restaurateur.

Dakar NOLA for Best New Restaurant

Arnaud's for Outstanding Hospitality

Jewel of the South for Outstanding Bar

Melissa Araujo of Alma Cafe, Amarys Herndon and Jordan Herndon of Palm&Pine, Sophina Uong of Mister Mao and Arvinder Vilkhu of Saffron NOLA for Best Chef: South.

What's next: The organization will whittle down the lists of semifinalists to nominees, which will be announced April 3.

Then, nominees are invited to the James Beard Awards, held in Chicago June 10.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that no New Orleanian has won the James Beard Award in the last two years. People from the city have won the award before that.