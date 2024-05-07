New Orleans among most improved cities in energy efficiency
New Orleans made great strides in the past year to prioritize clean energy policies, according to a new scorecard from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.
The big picture: New Orleans jumped 28 spots in the ranking and was the most improved city, the organization said.
- New Orleans was lauded for requiring EV charging in new residential and commercial buildings and adopting a plan for carbon-free power generation by 2040.
- Leaders also helped push the state to adopt updated building codes, the scorecard said.
Zoom in: The scorecard ranks the 75 most populous areas in the U.S. in terms of how they improved energy efficiency and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.
- San Francisco topped the scorecard, followed by Denver, Seattle and Los Angeles.
- New Orleans was No. 39.
Friction point: Cities need to do better embracing racial and social equity in their climate policies, especially those focused on buildings, the group says.
- People of color and low-income residents are too often left behind in the clean energy transition, wrote Stefen Samarripas, the report's lead author.
State of play: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been vocal during her second term about how New Orleans is on the frontlines of adapting to climate change and extreme weather.
- She is in Canada this week for the Montréal Climate Summit, according to a City Hall press release sent at 1am Tuesday.
- It's her third international climate conference in about a year. She previously attended events in South Korea and Kenya.
What's next: The scorecard authors suggest New Orleans expand its bike network, require energy-efficient outdoor lighting and make changes to its zoning code.
