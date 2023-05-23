Mayor LaToya Cantrell is heading to South Korea this week to participate in the 2023 World Climate Industry Expo.

Driving the news: Cantrell's international travel in the past has sparked criticism that eventually led to her repaying nearly $29,000 for upgrades, such as first-class airfare to France.

Cantrell, a staffer and a member of her executive protection team are on the Korean trip, according to John Lawson, the spokesman for the mayor's office.

He declined to say what class airfare Cantrell would be flying and directed Axios to file a public records request through the city's law department.

What's happening: Cantrell will be the only U.S. mayor participating in the expo, according to City Hall.

She's in a panel discussion about the "conundrum of coastal living."

She'll also join a roundtable discussion with mayors from other countries to talk about the best practices of carbon neutrality.

And she'll attend a roundtable to hear about the "role of corporations in achieving a sustainable future."

What she's saying: "As a low-lying coastal city, we are on the front lines of an already changing climate, and now, more than ever, we must take advantage of opportunities like these to see how other countries are approaching the same issue and share best practices," she said in a written statement.

Cantrell will be back in New Orleans on Sunday.