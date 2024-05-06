44 mins ago - News

🎺 Until next year, Jazz Fest

A moving image of the Original Big 7 second-line at Jazz Fest. A young boy, wearing a white suit with pink flowers, dances.
The Original Big 7 and Sisters of Unity Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs second-line through the Fair Grounds. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

That's a wrap on Jazz Fest 2024.

Why it matters: This year's edition of the New Orleans festival brought history-making moments, great dancing and good food. What more could you ask for?

It's not hard to pick a favorite moment.

  • You've got to love that Irma Thomas joined the Rolling Stones for "Time Is On My Side," a song she originally recorded and the Stones later covered.
  • Then, later that night, the Stones' Ronnie Wood joined Thomas' band at Preservation Hall for another rendition of the tune.

Behind the scenes: Rolling Stone frontman Mick Jagger's fandom for south Louisiana was no act, either.

  • He grabbed dinner on Wednesday at Commander's Palace, where he had soft shell crab, shrimp and tasso henican, and Creole gumbo, according to the restaurant.
  • Then, after the Stones' performance, he was spotted on the Fair Grounds Saturday in the wings of the Fais Do Do Stage for Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas.
  • He also heard Rhiannon Giddens, who snapped a selfie with the star after the show.

