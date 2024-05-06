🎺 Until next year, Jazz Fest
That's a wrap on Jazz Fest 2024.
Why it matters: This year's edition of the New Orleans festival brought history-making moments, great dancing and good food. What more could you ask for?
It's not hard to pick a favorite moment.
- You've got to love that Irma Thomas joined the Rolling Stones for "Time Is On My Side," a song she originally recorded and the Stones later covered.
- Then, later that night, the Stones' Ronnie Wood joined Thomas' band at Preservation Hall for another rendition of the tune.
Behind the scenes: Rolling Stone frontman Mick Jagger's fandom for south Louisiana was no act, either.
- He grabbed dinner on Wednesday at Commander's Palace, where he had soft shell crab, shrimp and tasso henican, and Creole gumbo, according to the restaurant.
- Then, after the Stones' performance, he was spotted on the Fair Grounds Saturday in the wings of the Fais Do Do Stage for Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas.
- He also heard Rhiannon Giddens, who snapped a selfie with the star after the show.
