🎺 Until next year, Jazz Fest

The Original Big 7 and Sisters of Unity Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs second-line through the Fair Grounds. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios That's a wrap on Jazz Fest 2024. Why it matters: This year's edition of the New Orleans festival brought history-making moments, great dancing and good food. What more could you ask for?

It's not hard to pick a favorite moment.

You've got to love that Irma Thomas joined the Rolling Stones for "Time Is On My Side," a song she originally recorded and the Stones later covered.

Then, later that night, the Stones' Ronnie Wood joined Thomas' band at Preservation Hall for another rendition of the tune.

Behind the scenes: Rolling Stone frontman Mick Jagger's fandom for south Louisiana was no act, either.

He grabbed dinner on Wednesday at Commander's Palace, where he had soft shell crab, shrimp and tasso henican, and Creole gumbo, according to the restaurant.

Then, after the Stones' performance, he was spotted on the Fair Grounds Saturday in the wings of the Fais Do Do Stage for Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas.

He also heard Rhiannon Giddens, who snapped a selfie with the star after the show.

