Time to turn off your lights and hide from the termites

The two termite intruders snuck into Carlie's bathroom this week and promptly met their maker. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Flying termites have returned to New Orleans, adding to our critter woes of stinging caterpillars and sneaky cockroaches. Why it matters: We share this city with our bug friends, but we can still be grossed out by them.

The big picture: Many residents reported seeing swarms of Formosan termites this week in metro New Orleans.

Mother's Day is the peak time for swarm season, and the termites can stick around through June.

They prefer warm, humid, windless conditions for swarming, the LSU AgCenter says. They fly at dusk and a few hours into the evening.

Threat level: Formosan subterranean termites cause millions in damage annually and are one of the most destructive structural pests in Louisiana.

They are an invasive species that came to New Orleans and other U.S. port cities from eastern Asia after World War II, according to information from the city.

Formosan termites are more aggressive and greatly outnumber the native subterranean termite species.

Yes, but: They don't physically hurt people.

Formosan termites fly toward lights and swarm around streetlights in New Orleans. Photo: Edward Freytag/New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board

Be prepared: You can prevent termites in your home by sealing doors and windows.

Turn off porch lights, close your curtains and keep windows and doors closed when they are swarming.

Professional treatment methods are the most reliable prevention, the AgCenter advises.

State of play: Termites emerge from the ground in their winged form to look for a mate, Mark Janowiecki, a research entomologist with the city's Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board, previously told Axios.

They come out at night and head toward lights. You can see them swarming around street lights, porch lights and lights at nighttime events, such as sporting matches.

The vast majority that leave the colony to swarm are going to die, he said.

Formosan subterranean termites are an invasive species in Louisiana. Photo: Edward Freytag/New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board

Threat level: It's common to see a few termites or termite wings indoors by window sills, in bathtubs, along door jambs and near lights during swarm season.

If you see several dozen, it's not cause for alarm, Janowiecki said.

If you see at least a hundred, get your house checked out.

Bottom line: This is one of the many — ahem — joys of living in south Louisiana, but it will be over soon enough.