Where to find New Orleans' best pizza
There's never been a better time to order pizza in New Orleans.
Why it matters: We've got your dinner plans covered.
The big picture: A couple friends and I recently gathered around some slices at St. Pizza, dishing about how rich the city is in truly great pies.
- It hasn't always been that way, but now nearly every neighborhood has somewhere serving up good pizza.
We're rounding up our favorites.
- But, as always, we're open to your suggestions, too.
- 📧 Email us at [email protected] with where we should go next.
- Dig in: Pizza D was a game-changer when it came onto the pizza scene. What started as a pop-up is now, thank goodness, a mainstay.
- Dig in: This newcomer over in Algiers Point serves up a short but impactful menu. Don't sleep on the white pies, especially when they've got the charred poblano cream sauce.
- Dig in: Pairs well with the wine shop next door. Grab a slice at the window or take a whole pie to go. Try the tomato pie with its brightly flavored red sauce.
- Dig in: Northeast style pies. We're still celebrating their expanded hours, so stop by for lunch or dinner (and grab ice cream at Lucy Boone next door.)
- Dig in: Big, floppy slices with a gorgeous crust. The original Mid-City location is finally back open, too.
- Dig in: This Freret Street spot also has a great lineup of apps, so it's great if you have a crowd to please.
- Dig in: Inside NOLA Brewing, this pizza spot has New York-style pies plus squares with chewy crusts. We love the sausage, sage and pecorino, or the square #10 with vodka sauce and pepperoni.
- Dig in: Wood-fired sourdough pizza lands in the 7th Ward. Spend some time with the fun, Italian cocktail menu, too.
- Dig in: This dependable Marigny spot has great pastas and cocktails, but no meal here is complete without a pie.
