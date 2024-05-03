Where to find New Orleans' best pizza

Share on email (opens in new window)

A slice of pepperoni pizza from St. Pizza comes with freshly torn basil on top. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

There's never been a better time to order pizza in New Orleans. Why it matters: We've got your dinner plans covered.

The big picture: A couple friends and I recently gathered around some slices at St. Pizza, dishing about how rich the city is in truly great pies.

It hasn't always been that way, but now nearly every neighborhood has somewhere serving up good pizza.

We're rounding up our favorites.

But, as always, we're open to your suggestions, too.

📧 Email us at [email protected] with where we should go next.

Dig in: Pizza D was a game-changer when it came onto the pizza scene. What started as a pop-up is now, thank goodness, a mainstay.

Dig in: This newcomer over in Algiers Point serves up a short but impactful menu. Don't sleep on the white pies, especially when they've got the charred poblano cream sauce.

Dig in: Pairs well with the wine shop next door. Grab a slice at the window or take a whole pie to go. Try the tomato pie with its brightly flavored red sauce.

Dig in: Northeast style pies. We're still celebrating their expanded hours, so stop by for lunch or dinner (and grab ice cream at Lucy Boone next door.)

Dig in: Big, floppy slices with a gorgeous crust. The original Mid-City location is finally back open, too.

Dig in: This Freret Street spot also has a great lineup of apps, so it's great if you have a crowd to please.

Dig in: Inside NOLA Brewing, this pizza spot has New York-style pies plus squares with chewy crusts. We love the sausage, sage and pecorino, or the square #10 with vodka sauce and pepperoni.

Dig in: Wood-fired sourdough pizza lands in the 7th Ward. Spend some time with the fun, Italian cocktail menu, too.