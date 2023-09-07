10 great ice cream shops around New Orleans

Call it a golden era for ice cream. In the past few years, several new ice cream shops have opened around the city, making it easier — and more delicious — than ever to scoop up a sweet treat.

What they're saying: "The pandemic launched a nice pop of ice cream businesses," says Lucy Boone owner Abby Boone. "New Orleans was really lacking options for ice cream."

Like some others on this list, Boone began making ice cream in the months after the coronavirus pandemic began.

"This has been my dream for a long time, and when the pandemic hit, it helped me make the jump into actually doing it," she says.

Driving the news: We collected 10 of our favorite places to get scooped in New Orleans. Here are our favorites.

A scoop of cosmic brownie ice cream at Lucy Boone. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

🍨 Lucy Boone

3918 Baronne St.

Of note: The shop sells ice cream pies. Need we say more? Check the freezer case for availability.

🍨 La Michoacána

Locations in Metairie, Kenner and Harvey.

Of note: The Mexican parlor has a range of outrageously indulgent snacks and treats, from churro sundaes to ceviche-topped bags of Tostito's.

🍨 Parish Parlor

1912 Magazine St.

Of note: The small-batch parlor has lots of local flavors and even some vegan options. The roasted strawberry is a favorite.

🍨 Sucré

217 Royal St. and 3025 Magazine St.

Of note: The shop has beautifully designed cakes and desserts in addition to its gelato selection.

🍨 The Creole Creamery

Locations Uptown, in Lakeview, Old Metairie and Bay St. Louis, Missouri.

Of note: The New Orleans classic always has inventive flavors, but we don't recommend combining too many if you take on the Tchoupitoulas, the shop's gargantuan eight-scoop sundae.

🍨 Piccola Gelateria

4500 Magazine St., Suite 5.

Of note: This sweet shop offers traditional gelato and vegan options. Feeling festive? They've also got gelato cakes.

🍨 Roule Rolled Ice Cream

401 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna.

Of note: Your ice cream comes with a free show as the staff scoops together your mix-ins and flavors before rolling the concoction together on a freezing plate.

🍨 Angelo Brocato

214 N. Carrollton Ave.

Of note: This parlor, with its gelato, Italian ice, cookies and other desserts, has been a New Orleans staple since 1905. And in 2023, it was shortlisted for a James Beard Award.

🍨 Laozi Ice Cream

Back porch of Blue Dot Donuts at 4301 Canal St.

Of note: The ice cream is available in limited quantities, but owner Sam Caruso makes each one count with outlandish, often complex flavors. It's best to scope Instagram and get in line early for his Thursday drops.

🍨 Gail's Fine Ice Cream