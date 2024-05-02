Share on email (opens in new window)

Many Mexican restaurants in New Orleans metro are throwing Cinco de Mayo parties this weekend. The big picture: The celebrations focus on the Americanized version of the holiday with drink specials, tacos and live music.

Driving the news: The 8th annual Cinco de Mayo Fest in Fat City is one of the bigger parties this weekend with food and live music.

Mannie Fresh and Lonestar Luchador headline.

The 10th annual Margarita Mayhem Cinco de Mayo Celebration is happening in St. Roch as well.

Many restaurants are also hosting events, such as:

State of play: Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. That's Sept. 16.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla and the victory of Mexico's ragtag army against the French forces of Napoleon III, writes Axios' Russell Contreras.

French forces of Napoleon III, writes Axios' Russell Contreras. Mexican Americans in the 1910s used the holiday as a David v. Goliath story of Indigenous people beating a European force as inspiration for fighting for civil rights.

By the 1980s, corporations and beer companies had co-opted the day as a way to reach the growing U.S. Hispanic market.

