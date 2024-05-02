The Rolling Stones are in town for Jazz Fest, plus we've got comic book giveaways, Master P's birthday bash and a Cinco de Mayo festival.
Here are some ideas for things to do this weekend in New Orleans.
Thursday
🤘🏼 The Rolling Stones headline Jazz Fest Thursday. The fest runs through Sunday. (Guide)
Friday
🎤 Master P's birthday bash is at the Smoothie King Center. (Tickets)
🍎 The NOLA Teacher Festival is at Champions Square with free food and live music. (Details)
🦩 The Hancock Whitney Zoo to Do is at Audubon Zoo. (Tickets)
🎶 Porchfest kicks off for the second weekend of Jazz Fest, with live music each night. (Schedule)
🙏🏽 "Sister Act, the Musical" opens at Rivertown Theaters. (Tickets)
Saturday
🇰🇷 Celebrate Korean culture at the Taste of Korea Festival. Admission is free. (Details)
📓 Get a free comic book at any New Orleans Public Library branch for Free Comic Book Day. (Details)
🤖 May the 4th be with you during a Star Wars-themed burlesque show at the AllWays Lounge. (Details)
🐎 Galatoire's 33 Bar & Steak hosts a Kentucky Derby viewing party and hat contest. (Details)
- Ye Olde College Inn also hosts a derby watch party. (Details)
📚 Make Dolly Parton-themed crafts at the Alvar Libary branch and sign up for free kids books if you live in ZIP code 70117. (Details)
🩰 Shen Yun is at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. (Details)
🦞 St. Philip Neri hosts its 15th annual crawfish cookoff. (Tickets)
🍫 Kenner's Movies in the Park series kicks off with a free showing of "Wonka." (Details)
Sunday
🌮 The 8th annual Cinco de Mayo Fest is in Fat City with food and live music. Mannie Fresh and Lonestar Luchador headline. (Details)
🌸 Long Vue hosts its free family day. Picnics are welcome. (Details)
🎵 George Clinton is at The Fillmore. (Details)
Coming up
- Nicki Minaj brings her tour to the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. Her previous stop was canceled after she came down with the flu. (Details)