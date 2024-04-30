Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals Walmart held onto its title as the most popular grocery chain in New Orleans metro, while Rouses inched past Sam's Club to take the No. 2 spot in the latest data. Why it matters: We're all making groceries somewhere.

The big picture: Eight of the top 10 grocers on the list were national grocery behemoths, according to Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.

Walmart topped the list with 39.2% of the market share, based on 2023 data.

Sam's, Winn-Dixie, Costco, Whole Foods, Dollar General, Target and Family Dollar are the other chains on the list.

Meanwhile, Rouses Markets, based in Thibodaux, gained market share, coming in at 12.4%.

Dorignac's, a family-owned store in Metairie, made the list too.

The intrigue: Trader Joe's, Aldi, Robert's, Fresh Market, Langenstein's and Zuppardo's are popular stores that didn't make the list.

Aldi last month completed its purchase of Winn-Dixie locations in metro New Orleans.

By the numbers: Dollar General has the most stores (90) of any retailers on list, the data shows.

Then it is Family Dollar (56), Walmart (24), Winn-Dixie (20), Rouses (19), Target (5), Sam's (5) and Whole Foods (4).

Costco and Dorignac's only have one location each in the metro area.

