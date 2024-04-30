Walmart held onto its title as the most popular grocery chain in New Orleans metro, while Rouses inched past Sam's Club to take the No. 2 spot in the latest data.
Why it matters: We're all making groceries somewhere.
The big picture: Eight of the top 10 grocers on the list were national grocery behemoths, according to Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.
- Walmart topped the list with 39.2% of the market share, based on 2023 data.
- Sam's, Winn-Dixie, Costco, Whole Foods, Dollar General, Target and Family Dollar are the other chains on the list.
Meanwhile, Rouses Markets, based in Thibodaux, gained market share, coming in at 12.4%.
- Dorignac's, a family-owned store in Metairie, made the list too.
The intrigue: Trader Joe's, Aldi, Robert's, Fresh Market, Langenstein's and Zuppardo's are popular stores that didn't make the list.
By the numbers: Dollar General has the most stores (90) of any retailers on list, the data shows.
- Then it is Family Dollar (56), Walmart (24), Winn-Dixie (20), Rouses (19), Target (5), Sam's (5) and Whole Foods (4).
- Costco and Dorignac's only have one location each in the metro area.
