Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals

Walmart is the most popular grocery chain in the New Orleans metro area, with 39.4% of the market share as of last year, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis report.

Sam's Club and Rouses are the second- and third-most-popular grocers, with 11.9% and 11.5% of the local market share, respectively.

That's according to new data from Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.

The big picture: While national grocery behemoths such as Walmart are typically among the most popular grocers — if not the most popular — in any given city, local and regional favorites can give the big box stores a run for their money.

Shoppers often develop allegiances toward their local favorites. Rouses Markets, based in Thibodaux, came in third and is known for its Louisiana flair and freshly boiled crawfish.

Dorignac's, a family-owned store across the parish line in Metairie, made the list too.

Why it matters: At a time when politics divides opinion nationally on many big brands, grocery brands have been able to maintain loyalty and trust across demographics by maintaining a steady presence in their communities, Axios' Sara Fischer and Emily Peck write.

By the numbers: The amount Americans spend on groceries is getting crushed by the amount we spend dining out in the post-pandemic era.

People spent 20.7% more at restaurants than they spent on groceries in 2022 — and that figure rose to 29.5% in the first two months of the year, according to Commerce Department data compiled by JLL, Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.

What's next: Amazon — which acquired Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.4 billion — is looking to dramatically expand the grocery wing of its commerce empire, Axios' Richard Collings and Kimberly Chin write.